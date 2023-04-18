HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Polk County deputy was arrested on a domestic violence charge after a family despite, according to Haines City police.

The Haines City Police Department said it responded to a home over a domestic disturbance at about 11:14 p.m. Sunday.

Officers said Aurelio Nicolas, 23, got into an argument with a relative that escalated into a fight that left the other family member with minor injuries.

According to the department, the suspect was an employee of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

A spokesperson from the sheriff’s office said Nicolas had been an employee since June 2020 when he was hired as a detention deputy. He later became a deputy sheriff in 2021.

Nicolas previously made headlines when he was a victim of an attack by a suspect who stabbed him in the head, according to a release from January 2022. The attack left him with lacerations on his head, and the suspect, Arthur Martin, was killed after continuing to attack Nicolas and two other deputies.

The sheriff’s office said Nicolas resigned from his position after his arrest Sunday.