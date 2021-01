Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. It’s been a stunning day as a number of lawmakers and then the mob of protesters tried to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested one of its deputies after written threats the deputy made related to the violence at the U.S. Capitol two weeks ago.

Sheriff Grady Judd will address the incident Tuesday at 5 p.m. No further information about the arrest was made available beforehand.

