BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a 15-year-old girl from Bartow.

Deputies say Madison Farrell was last seen at her home on Saturday, April 25.

Deputies believe that she might be with an unknown boy, possibly in the Bartow, Polk City, or Winter Haven areas.

Farrell is 5 feet 5 inches in height, weighs 120 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6961.