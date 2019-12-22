Polk County deputies searching for delivery man who leaves with package

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County deputies are looking for a man who’s behind a strange delivery in a Davenport neighborhood.

According to police, a package was delivered to a home in the Watersong neighborhood on Thursday.

The delivery man can be seen through security cameras delivering the package to the front doorstep then photographing it so that the photo can be sent to the recipient showing the delivery was made. However, after taking the picture, he took the package with him.

Detectives are now working to identify the delivery man in hopes of potentially stopping him from doing this again, especially with Christmas in just a few days.

If you recognize this man, please contact Detective Staton at 863-236-3928 or if you wish to remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226 TIPS-8477.

