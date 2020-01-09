Polk County deputies searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ killer

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County deputies are on the hunt for a man they describe as armed and dangerous following the murder of a Lakeland man on Wednesday evening.

Detectives say, Celso Omar Sanchez Acosta, also known as, “Coqui” killed Henry Fernandez-Soto, 24, after the two men got into an argument over an alleged theft of a horse.

According to Fernandez-Soto’s girlfriend, the couple drove to a home in 1700 block of Oakland Road East in Lakeland in order to pick up some horse-riding equipment from Sanchez Acosta.

Fernandez-Soto’s girlfriend told detectives that while she waited in the car, she heard gunshots and watched as Sanchez Acosta was running after Fernandez-Soto while pointing a gun at him.

Fernandez-Soto was taken to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center after being shot in the chest and died around 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

Detectives believe Sanchez Acosta is armed and should be considered dangerous. It is believed Sanchez Acosta is driving a white 1999 Ford F250 (FL Tag: LBFN70).

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-800-226-Tips.