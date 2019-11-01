Polk County deputies searching for 7-Eleven thieves

Polk County Sheriff’s Office

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County deputies are currently searching for two 7-Eleven thieves.

The incident happened Oct. 26 at the 7-Eleven convenience store located at 4975 South Florida Avenue in Lakeland. Deputies say a man and a woman walked into the store and went their separate ways within the store.

According to deputies, the woman was acting a bit suspicious and after a few minutes, she reunited with the man and they both walked out of the store.

Surveillance video showed the woman was stuffing a large number of pre-paid phone cards into her bag. She also took several phone chargers.

Deputies say the couple left together in a newer white Hyundai model.

If you recognize either one or both of these suspects, please contact Detective Pantalone at 863-298-2400.

