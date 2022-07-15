LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office posted surveillance video of a woman appearing to steal a child’s phone from a Lakeland gas station on Friday.

The sheriff’s office said the alleged theft took place on July 9. A young boy and his mother were visiting a Circle K gas station when the boy set down his phone to get a Polar Pop, according to a Facebook post. He accidentally left the phone behind.

Surveillance video shows a woman standing at the Polar Pop counter and inching closer to the phone while looking over her shoulder. When she walks away from the counter, the phone is no longer there.

The boy’s mother realized the phone was missing about 10 minutes later and drove back to the store, but it was too late. The phone was gone.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the woman is white and possibly Hispanic. If you recognize her, you are asked to call Detective Marshall at 863-577-1625 (Case #22-28492).

To remain anonymous, you can contact Heartland Crime Stoppers in one of four ways: Call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477). DIAL **TIPS from your cell phone. Visit the website heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit A Tip”.

The sheriff’s department said you will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward if you provide information that leads to an arrest.