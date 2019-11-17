Polk County deputies looking for credit card, wallet thief

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County deputies are currently looking for a suspect who stole and used a credit card to make several purchases around Winter Haven and Auburndale.

Deputies say the victim’s wallet disappeared on Oct. 16. He told deputies that someone either took it from his car or home near Spirit Lake in Winter Haven.

The victim was notified by his bank of fraudulent activity on his credit card and he stopped all transactions, according to deputies.

Detectives said they contacted the bank and learned the unauthorized transactions took place at the following four locations on Oct. 17:

34th Street EZ Way Drive-Thru in Winter Haven at 10:11 a.m.

Walgreens on Havendale Boulevard in Auburndale at 10:32 a.m.

CVS on Magnolia Avenue in Auburndale at 10:49 a.m.

Dollar General on Havendale Boulevard in Auburndale at 10:57 a.m.

Deputies say the suspect purchased hundreds of dollars’ worth of gift cards with the stolen credit card.

If you recognize the suspect or have any information on this situation, please contact Detective Kinsey at 863-297-1100 or to remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226 TIPS (8477).

