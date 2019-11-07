Polk County deputies arrest 17 men in child pornography investigation

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County deputies have arrested 17 men in connection to a month-long special investigation focusing on those who possessed and shared child pornography.

The investigation was called “Operation Guardians of Innocence IV: Fall Haul.” Among those arrested were a former middle school assistant principal, two theme park employees, a registered nurse.

Some of the men had contacted children or were soliciting sexually explicit photos of children.

“The people arrested during this operation prey on the most innocent and
vulnerable among us—our children,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

The men’s identities were not revealed. A press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday to provide more details on the operation.

Deputies also conducted a separate special investigation during the month of October called Operation Trick-Or-Treat. During this operation, 14 men who were previously convicted of preying on children were arrested.

“We know our citizens are concerned about predators and offenders being around children during events such as Halloween, so every year we conduct initiatives like this one,” Judd said.

The press conference will be aired on WFLA’s Facebook page and WFLA Now.

