TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk County deputies said State Road 540, also known as Winter Lake Road, has reopened after a crash caused significant delays.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at the eastbound Polk Parkway ramp at about 6:43 a.m.
The crash caused “significant backup” on the westbound lanes of SR-540, according to the PCSO’s social media.
However, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said there was no death or serious injury reported in the crash.
