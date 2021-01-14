LIVE NOW /
Polk County COVID-19 vaccine registration portal open to 65+ residents

Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health Polk County’s COVID-19 vaccination registration online portal is now open for residents 65 and older.

Through the portal, residents can create an account and upload their personal information for a future appointment. They can also learn more about the vaccine being administered by health officials and other frequently asked questions.

In addition to the online portal, residents can also utilize the county’s call center to register for an appointment. Residents can call 863-298-7500 to schedule an appointment or for additional help.

The phone line will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Additional weekend hours have also been added for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The center will also be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 18, which is the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

For more information, please visit FDOH Polk County’s website.

