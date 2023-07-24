POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — If Polk County commissioners follow recommendations presented to them Tuesday morning, they will be dumping one of the two trash haulers that have struggled with timely pickups over the last year and a half.

“Two companies, COVID hit, absolute chaos, failure, whatever you want to call it,” said Polk County commissioner Bill Braswell, to sum up what has happened since early 2022.

During that time, FCC Environmental Services hauled residential trash for western Polk County and Waste Management picked up in eastern Polk County.

Some people reported their trash piled up for weeks or even a month as the county made several state of emergency declarations.

“No one wants to come outside and smell trash,” said Polk County resident Bryan Cousin in 2022.

“We went almost a month with no pickup of garbage,” said Polk County resident Sandra Smith told News Channel 8 last year.

Braswell, who claimed he once had trash thrown at him from frustrated residents, said the situation has improved.

“It’s the recovery that we’re more focused on now than the actual miss,” he said.

In order to give companies a head start, the county opened up the proposal process for contracts a year and a half in advance.

Four companies submitted proposals: FCC Environmental Services, Waste Management, GFL Solid Waste Southeast and Coastal Waste & Recycling of Central FL, LLC.

A selection committee is recommending the five-year contracts, which go into effect in October 2024, be given to FCC Environmental Services for $16.9 million a year and GFL Solid Waste Southeast $22.3 million a year.

The commission is set to vote on the agreements at Tuesday’s board meeting.

“While we do see it on the Agenda for tomorrow, there is still a Cone of Silence in place and therefore WM cannot comment on the matter,” said a Waste Management spokesperson in a statement to News Channel 8.

Braswell, who was a member of the selection committee, said cost and garbage truck availability were main considerations.

“One of the big factors I think that went into how they got selected or who got selected was how they intend to recover from miscollections and what that means as far as having backup trucks,” said Braswell.

An email to GFL’s Regional Vice President based in Raleigh, North Carolina, was not returned Monday.

GFL’s website states it serves millions of households under municipal contracts across North America.

“Our scale and footprint across North America allow us to leverage our technical expertise and equipment resources to address your needs,” the website reads.

When the new contract goes into effect, the county will take over waste hauling for residents south of State Road 60, which will require the purchase of garbage trucks and hiring county-employed garbage collectors.

Recycling will no longer be included when the new contract goes into effect.

Braswell said residents should expect an increase in garbage fees beginning October 2024.

“It’s not gonna double or triple, but it’s gonna go up considerably,” said Braswell.