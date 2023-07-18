WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — A Polk County corrections employee was among two people arrested in connection to a shooting incident in Winter Haven on Monday.

According to a release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), Derick Wilkerson, 31, was leaving his neighborhood, on State Road 540 West, near Bradbury Road at around 2:25 p.m. when the alleged victim drove up to his car.

Both Wilkerson and the other driver got out of their cars. Wilkerson allegedly pointed a firearm at the other man and threatened to kill him, according to PCSO.

“The victim asked Wilkerson if he was going to shoot him, and Wilkerson raised the gun slightly over the victim’s head and fired one shot in the air,” the news release stated.

Stacy Newton, 38, arrived shortly after the shot was allegedly fired. The sheriff’s office said Newton picked up the bullet casing and put it in her pocket before leaving the area.

Newton is a corrections officer at Polk County Corrections in Polk City. She was charged with tampering with evidence in connection to the incident.

“We are always going to hold public servants to a higher standard, and accountable if they should break any laws,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “A corrections officer should know better than to associate with someone with such a violent history. It will eventually get you into trouble, and in this case it did.”

Wilkerson was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, driving with a suspended/revoked license, discharging a firearm in public, and culpable negligence.