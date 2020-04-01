Polk County coronavirus: Lakeland to close all recreation areas, parks following back-and-forth debates

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – All parks and recreation areas will be closed in the City of Lakeland following Gov. Ron Desantis’ statewide stay-at-home order that was announced Wednesday.

Cleveland Heights Golf Course, dog parks, tennis courts and walking trails were some of the amenities that were set to open Thursday. Commissioners had voted Monday to reopen them.

A meeting was called Wednesday ahead of the governor’s announcement because of new confirmed COVID-19 cases from the Department of Health and input from the public, according to city officials.

Commissioners voted Wednesday 6-1 to close all parks. Commissioner Stephanie Madden was the only commissioner to vote against the motion.

Closures will include the very popular Lake Hollingsworth Trail, Lake Mirror, Lake Morton, Munn Park, tennis courts and Cleveland Heights Golf Course.

The new restrictions go into effect Thursday at midnight.

Polk County did not have any stay-at-home orders issued ahead of the statewide announcement Wednesday.

