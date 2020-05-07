Breaking News
Polk County churches aim to feed thousands with food drive

Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two charities have set out to feed thousands of people in Polk County on Thurdsay.

One More Child and Lighthouse Ministries have teamed up with farmers to feed up to 10,000 people at a number of churches throughout the county.

The organizations will be distributing food from noon until 2 p.m. at the following churches:

  • Grace City Church, 1736 New Jersey Rd Lakeland, FL 33803
  • United Community Church, 2301 Noralyn Mine Rd Bartow, FL 33831
  • Freedom Church, 108 1st Street Eloise, FL 33880
  • Willow Oak Baptist Church, 3390 Willow Oak Rd Mulberry, FL 33860
  • First Baptist Church Davenport, Corner of Market Street and Highway 17-92

One More Child, a Lakeland-headquartered non-profit, provided more than 10.2 million meals last year through its ministry programs.

