TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — State Attorney Brian Haas announced Monday that a Polk County bus attendant will serve a 30-month prison sentence for abusing students.

A statement from Haas said that Juanita Tappin was sentenced to prison last Friday for hitting multiple special needs students while they were transported for school.

Authorities said surveillance video showed Tappin hit the students on their heads, faces, and hands with various objects.

On Feb. 3, 2022, a Polk County jury convicted Tappin of six counts of battery, abuse of a disabled adult, and child abuse.