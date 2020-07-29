Polk County Board of Commissioners candidate arrested

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a candidate for the Polk County Board of Commissioners.

Deputies charged Martin Grenfell with false swearing with regard to voting, which is a third-degree felony.

According to the sheriff’s office, Grenfell pled guilty in 2012 for felony trafficking in counterfeit labels and received three years’ probation.

Sheriff Judd says Grenfell signed a Candidate Oath, which attests that he is qualified to hold office under the Constitution and the Laws of Florida which includes the prohibition against holding an elected office by a convicted felon.

“During the election process it is fundamental that individuals comply with the rules and laws that are in place to ensure a fair and honest election,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.