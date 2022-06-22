The video above is a previous interview with Will Wight, published in May 2022.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A local man known for his multiple best-selling fantasy series is the author of another best-seller on the Amazon Kindle store.

Will Wright’s latest book titled “Dreadgod,” the 11th book in his “Cradle” series, is topping the list with just pre-orders for the book currently available for $6.99.

Currently, the book is listed as the 20th bestseller on the Kindle Store. It opened for preorder Tuesday morning.

The book will be delivered to Kindle devices on July 5.

“The battle in the heavens has left a target on Lindon’s back. His most reliable ally is gone, the Monarchs see him as a threat, and he has inherited one of the most valuable facilities in the world. At any moment, his enemies could band together to kill him,” the Kindle Store description says.

Wight and “Dreadgod” are also currently listed as number one on the “Movers & Shakers” list in the Kindle Store.

“Dreadgod” is also a top 10 audiobook on Audible, available for presale at a regular price of $24.95.

Wight has exploded in popularity over the years after self-publishing his first novel on the Amazon Kindle store in 2013.

He said his passion for creating has been lifelong.

“As long ago as I can remember, I was probably 4, 5 years old. We played a game in my family where we would give each other three things, we would pick three random things… a teddy bear, an airplane and a crocodile,” Wight explained to News Channel 8 in May. “And we would then have to work those into a story. So we started doing that as little kids, so they’re nonsense stories.”

Recently, he and his team created a Kickstarter to fund a release of books in physical stores, or to be ordered either in hardcover or paperback. The goal of the fundraiser was set at $10,000.

It far surpassed that.

“Our minds were blown. So we set the goal at $10,000 and that was the minimum amount we needed to complete the project [to do] a print run of the books. So we expected we would hit that. We thought it was a reasonable goal,” Wight said.

By the time it concluded, the Kickstarter had reached $760,462.

To find out more about Wight and follow along with his personal blog, you can visit his website.