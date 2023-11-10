POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are searching for two suspects who robbed a victim at gunpoint at Las Tres Banderas in Haines City Thursday afternoon.

Haines City police arrived around 4 p.m. at 57 Highway 17/92 North and were told that one of the men was armed with a firearm.

Haines City Police Department

While one man held the victim at gunpoint, the other man demanded money, police said.

When the suspects got the money, they immediately left the store, heading eastbound to the area of 18th Street South and Melbourne Avenue.

Thankfully, the victim was not hurt.

According to the photos released by the police department, one of the suspects has red shoes, and the other suspect has a ribbon on his jacket.

Anyone will information is asked to contact the police at 863-421-3636.