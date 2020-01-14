Polk County ‘armed and dangerous killer’ turns self in

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man who Polk County sheriff’s deputies called an ‘armed and dangerous killer’ has turned himself in to authorities.

Detectives say, Celso Omar Sanchez Acosta, also known as, “Coqui” killed Henry Fernandez-Soto, 24, after the two men got into an argument over an alleged theft of a horse.

According to Fernandez-Soto’s girlfriend, the couple drove to a home in 1700 block of Oakland Road East in Lakeland in order to pick up some horse-riding equipment from Sanchez Acosta.

Fernandez-Soto’s girlfriend told detectives that while she waited in the car, she heard gunshots and watched as Sanchez Acosta was running after Fernandez-Soto while pointing a gun at him.

Fernandez-Soto was taken to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center after being shot in the chest and died around 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 9.

