Polk County announces emergency plan to alleviate trash woes—here’s what residents should do

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk County has reached an agreement with contractor FCC Environmental Services that it hopes will fix the trash pickup delays plaguing the county.

Residents have seen delays and unpredictable trash pickups while the waste hauler works to mitigate a staffing shortage.

“Usually it’s about five days past our pickup day. Lately it’s been nine, 10 days,” said Bryan Cousin, who lives in south Lakeland told 8 On Your Side earlier this month.

The missed collections have caused trash to pile up on roadways, endangering public health and safety.

“No one wants to come outside and smell trash. They start building maggots up inside the trash cans, rodents are attracted, animal life is attracted. It’s just not sanitary,” Cousin said.

The county declared a local state of emergency on Feb. 15.

On Monday, the county announced its emergency waste collection plan, which affects residents in unincorporated areas west of U.S. Highway 17, who are serviced by FCC. The county says those who are serviced by contractor ADS, will see no changes in their current waste collection schedules.

Here are the details of the emergency plan, according to the county:

Recycling collection will be suspended Feb. 28 through April 1

Beginning Monday, Feb. 28, through Friday, April 1, all household waste, bulk waste and recycling should be at the curb by 6 a.m. of your regular garbage collection day. All recycling put at the curb will be collected with regular household waste. Residents may put garbage from over-flowing cans into their recycling bin during this emergency period.

Bulk waste should be put at the curb on your household garbage collection day. The county will temporarily suspend the 72-hour collection process and focus on collecting bulk waste as part of regular garbage routes until further notice. Residents setting out bulk waste should expect collection on their scheduled garbage collection day. The two bulk items per week policy remains in effect.

Yard waste collection service remains the same; routine lawn and landscape maintenance items should be curbside on your regularly scheduled yard waste collection day.

Recycling collection by FCC will resume on Monday, April 4 on an every-other-week schedule until further notice. Details of that schedule will be communicated to customers prior to April 4, 2022.

“This emergency plan should greatly improve the public health and safety of our residents in many neighborhoods in western Polk County caused by the uncollected solid waste,” said County Manager Bill Beasley. “I’m encouraged by the cooperation that we are receiving from our hauler FCC, and our ability to develop this short-term emergency plan together so that we can resume our regular service schedules as quickly as possible.”