POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 39-year-old Davenport man who lost his leg due to an accident, ran the Disney Wine & Dine 5K after dropping 175 pounds.

Zach Bernstein once weighed nearly 500 pounds.

In February 2022, a shelf collapsed on his foot, shattering all but seven bones and causing permanent nerve damage.

Months later, doctors had to amputate his leg below the knee due to poor circulation, nearly ending his passion for running.

But Bernstein didn’t give up.

After learning to walk again, and learning to run with a blade prosthetic, Bernstein is back to doing what he loves.

“Feels amazing,” said Bernstein. “Just being from a year ago and not being able to walk and in two weeks I will have my one-year anniversary of my amputation, so I feel like this is a huge complete circle.”

On Friday, Bernstein, along with his wife and friends, completed the race. He plans to run the 10K on Saturday for a weekend total of 9.3 miles.

Disney holds six marathon races throughout the year that provide all runners an opportunity to run through the theme parks, experience entertainment, and earn Disney medals.