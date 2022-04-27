POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Polk County man arrested for DUI allegedly told deputies he knew he should not have been driving after he was caught speeding 20 mph over the limit, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Brandon Hayes, 30, of Polk City was pulled over for driving 67 mph in a 45 zone along U.S 98 North early Tuesday morning.

As deputies spoke with Hayes, they said they smelled “the obvious impurities of an alcoholic beverage on his breath” and said he had “watery eyes,” according to an arrest affidavit. Hayes also told deputies he had just left a bar.

The arrest report said Hayes “knew he should not be driving and would not pass a field sobriety test.” Deputies conducted a field sobriety test, which Hayes failed.

Deputies also noticed an Ohio license plate with a 2016 registration sticker on Hayes’ 2009 Ford Fusion. When asked, Hayes told deputies the vehicle had not been registered for 10 years and had never been registered in Florida.

Hayes claimed he was a correctional officer at Polk Correctional Institution and is a Military Police Officer in the Army Reserves. News Channel 8 is working to confirm his occupation.

Hayes was arrested for DUI and misuse of tag to avoid registration. He was transported to the Polk County Jail and released after paying a $750 bond.

“I’m thankful my deputies got this drunk driver off the road before he hurt or killed someone, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. “There is never an excuse to drink and drive. If you’ve been drinking, please don’t drive.”