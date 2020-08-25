Polk Co. woman charged in DUI crash that killed her passenger, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 51-year-old Haines City woman was arrested for DUI Manslaughter after a drunk-driving crash that killed her passenger, deputies said.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Sandra Mayberry was driving along US-27 in Haines City just after midnight Saturday morning with 57-year-old Michael Browning in the passenger seat.

Deputies said Mayberry’s truck swerved to the right, went off the road and overturned several times, striking a barbed wire fence.

Browning died in the crash. Deputies said he was not wearing a seat belt.

The sheriff’s office collected Mayberry’s blood from her admission into the hospital and found that she had a blood alcohol level of 0.220, almost three times the legal limit.

“With so many options for alternate transportation, especially since the advent of ride share apps, there is no excuse to get behind the wheel of a vehicle if you’ve been drinking,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “Just like in this scenario, the outcome can be fatal. So, please, don’t drink and drive.”

Mayberry’s criminal history includes 3 prior felonies, and 2 out of state charges from Tennessee.

