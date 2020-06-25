Polk Co. woman allegedly kept calling 911 because she needed a ride

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – A Winter Haven woman was arrested on Wednesday after she called 911 four times asking for a ride to another city.

Police say Sarah Alameh, 31, led the emergency response line at 2:45 a.m. and said “hello” before hanging up. Officers went to the location of the call and didn’t find anyone. She made a second call at 3 a.m. and the call disconnected.

When an officer arrived they found Alameh in a hospital parking lot and told police she called and needed a ride.

The officer warned her that 911 is for emergency calls only and told her to leave the property unless she needed medical help. Alameh walked away and called 911 again to complain about the officer saying “the officer didn’t give her the service she needed — a taxpayer-sponsored taxi ride”

Officers told Alameh to not call 911 again unless she had an emergency.

Alameh called again and was given a ride to the Polk County Jail and was charged with one count of misuse of 911.