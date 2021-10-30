Polk Co. veterans, active duty members can take passport photos for free in November

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County’s Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller is looking to honor US military veterans and active duty members this November by offering free passport photos.

The fee for passport photos at the Clerk’s office is normally $10.70.

“Waiving this fee during November is a small gesture of appreciation and gratitude that my office can show our nation’s heroes,” said Clerk Stacy Butterfield.

To be eligible, veterans and active duty personnel can present their DD-214, military ID, or have a veteran designation on their driver’s license.

Passport photos and applications are available at all three locations in Bartow, Lakeland, and Winter Haven.

For more information about passport applications, visit the Clerk of Court’s website or call the Clerk’s office at 863-534-4000.

