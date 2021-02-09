Polk Co. teacher showcases Afros, HBCUs in annual Black History Month artwork

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s become a tradition at Lake Alfred Elementary School.

What aspect of Black culture will art teacher Chanique Davis highlight for Black History Month on her classroom door?

“I love to take culture and combine it with art and watch what my kids can do with it,” said Davis.

Her 2019 piece went viral – getting shares from Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez and celebrity news sites.

It depicted a woman wearing dreadlocks.

“Good Morning America, People Magazine, a lot of different platforms picked it up and shared it. I thought that was really, really cool. I didn’t expect that. That’s not what I anticipated happening at all when I did it,” said Davis.

She showcased extensions last year.

“We learned about protective styles which is the putting away of the natural hair with the usage of extensions. It’s again, a culture aspect,” she said.

This year is all about the Afro, complete with an Afro pick, a wink and a face mask.

“On the mask of the face, it has HBCU,” said Davis.

Davis says she didn’t learn about Historically Black Colleges and Universities until she was already in college.

She doesn’t want that for her kindergarten through fifth grade students.

Instead, they will know about HBCUs before they even get to middle school.

“I wanted to just teach my kids how they got started, why they got started and how prestigious they are, how these are college options for them to attend,” she said.

Davis says it takes eight hours to construct the pieces, with some help from her students, once the idea has been finalized.

