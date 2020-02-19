Polk Co. superintendent calls for termination of chief academic officer

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County School Superintendent Jacqueline Byrd is now calling for the termination of the district’s chief academic officer.

According to the report, Polk Education Association President Stephanie Yocum received a late-night text from Dr. Akes on Jan. 10. and accuses Akes of threatening and intimidating the teachers’ union president, before a teacher rally in Tallahassee last month and had been on administrative leave since Jan. 14.

This occurred an hour and a half after Yocum got wind of a letter sent by the Florida Department of Education stating teachers could risk losing their jobs by attending a rally in Tallahassee the following week.

Yocum alleges Dr. Akes repeatedly used profanity in the call. She says he stated several times “you better not be f—-ng recording this.”

Akes denies the claims and will now be suspended without pay.

Polk County Superintendent Jacqueline Byrd said in a statement to News Channel 8:

“As educators, we must maintain a high standard of conduct for our students and community. We expect all of our staff — especially our leadership — to behave professionally and treat others with respect. There is no place in Polk County Public Schools for anyone who cannot uphold these values.” 

Polk County Superintendent Jacqueline Byrd

The school board will vote on Dr. Akes future in March.

