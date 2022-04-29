TAMPA (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff Office announced Friday that one of its volunteers was arrested on drug trafficking charges Thursday.

The sheriff’s office said that David Roberts, 69, of Lake Wales was accused of selling oxycodone pills.

Roberts worked for the sheriff’s office as volunteer sheriff’s service officer. Volunteers like Roberts are tasked with helping sworn-in deputies with writing reports, handling paperwork on past-occurred crimes, and responding to minor injury traffic crashes, according to the sheriff’s office website.

Deputies said that in addition to the drug charges, the volunteer was also arrested on weapon charges.

Sheriff Grady Judd will hold a press conference on the matter at 10:30 a.m. You can watch it on these webpage once it starts.