Polk Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating video that shows man punched during arrest in Lakeland

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A video of an arrest in Polk County has sparked controversy after a deputy is shown punching a man in the head.

Deputies responded to reports of a fight on Chestnut Road in Lakeland Wednesday evening.

As they were taking Fernando Jimenez, who was handcuffed, to the cruiser, a deputy pushes him against the cruiser and punches him in the head, the video shows.

According to his arrest affidavit, Jimenez had pulled away and tried to stop the deputy from placing him in the vehicle.

“D/S Verran was assisting me place Jimenez in the car when Jimenez turned his head toward D/S Verran and spit on D/S Verran’s face,” the affidavit reads.

“I didn’t spit on her. In the video you can’t see that I spit on her. I don’t know why she said that,” Jimenez told 8 On Your Side.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the video.

The man who recorded the video, Unique Occena, was arrested Thursday afternoon on Chestnut Road.

There was a warrant out for his arrest from Lakeland Police for aggravated battery.

Jimenez is accused of striking another man with a tire iron, according to the sheriff’s office. His sister Shanique Davis said her brother was scared to come out and speak with police.

“When I came over here, the police had swarmed the house. There were so many police officers, bringing in the dogs with guns,” she said. “He has reason to believe it was related to the video that he posted yesterday.”

