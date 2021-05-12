Polk Co. Sheriff’s Office in need of substitute, part-time school crossing guards

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is looking for men and women across the county looking to work as part-time and substitute school crossing guards.

Crossing guards are needed in Lakeland, Winter Haven, and Auburndale.

Those interested should be available to work for one hour in the morning and 30 minutes in the afternoon when scheduled to work a crossing.

If you would like to learn more or would like to sign up for a position in Lakeland, please contact Heather Strafford at 863-534-7300 ext. 108.

For positions in Winter Haven or Auburndale, contact Courtney Branch at 863-534-7300 ext. 109.

