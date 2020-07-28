Polk Co. Schools to require face masks on buses

POLK COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – Schools in Polk County are implementing new safety measures for school buses ahead of the upcoming school year.

Schools are scheduled to reopen on Aug. 24. Parents were given the choice between sending their kids back to campus or enrolling them in Campus eSchool or Polk Virtual School.

Although there is no mask mandate at school, students will be required to wear face coverings on the bus and take other safety precautions.

Here are some of the highlights of the new protocols for Polk County School Buses:

Staff members will be required to screen their temperature before each shift.

Bus seats will be assigned based on their pickup and drop-off locations.

Students will be required to wear face coverings while on the bus unless they have a signed waiver from a healthcare provider or meet other exemptions.

Staff members must also wear face coverings and disposable gloves.

Hand sanitizer dispensers will be located in the stairwell of each bus. Students will use hand sanitizer when boarding and exiting the bus.

To minimize exposure, buses will be loaded from the rear to the front and unloaded from the front to the rear.

School buses will be cleaned multiple times each day to ensure they are as clean and sanitary for students as possible.

Several windows and/or roof hatches will be opened while buses are in operation to allow fresh air to circulate (weather permitting).

Polk County Public Schools has more information on its website.

LATEST STORIES: