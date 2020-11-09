Polk Co. Republicans await legal disputes, recount in presidential election

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – As President Donald Trump’s campaign claims, without evidence, the election was “stolen,” Polk County Republicans are counting on the courts to sort it out.

President Trump won Polk County by 15 points, a wider margin and with more votes than in 2016.

“I don’t know what’s true anymore because there’s so much false information out there,” said Bill Braswell, a Republican, who won re-election to the Polk County board of county commissioners.

Braswell believes Joe Biden is America’s president-elect and, after the legal actions and recounts are exhausted, he will be inaugurated in January.

“There’s a lot of people saying a lot of things, most of it without any real knowledge behind it and so, you do the investigating. You do the recounts, whatever’s required, and you go from there,” he said.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel and the Trump Campaign claim their observers were not granted access to vote counting in Philadelphia, but provide no evidence of wrongdoing.

On Monday, they also presented information about an election worker claiming she was instructed to back date ballots in Michigan, but did not have evidence to show any illegal ballots were cast.

On Election Night, Lakeland city commissioner Scott Franklin, a Republican, won the U.S. House District 15’s congressional seat.

He expressed concern about voter fraud allegations.

“President Trump has the right and the responsibility to ensure that all eligible votes cast were counted properly and that any ballots that are ineligible or were received after the deadline are dismissed. There’s a lot at stake in this election, and Americans deserve to know the just and rightful outcome,” the Congressman-elect said in a statement.

“Al Gore got 37 days. The “media” announced their winner yesterday. Let’s let this process play out and make sure every legal vote is counted and every illegal vote is discarded. Period.,” tweeted Rep. Greg Steube, a Republican who represents Florida’s 17th congressional district.

Neither U.S. Senator from Florida has acknowledged Biden’s presumed victory.

Senator Marco Rubio (R – FL) has tweeted a few times about the election fight.

Democrats have contested & gone to court after many elections. Like any candidate, President Trump is well within his legal rights to request recounts,contest unlawful votes and if he has clear evidence of widespread misconduct or irregularities take them to court. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 8, 2020

