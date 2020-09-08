Polk Co. Public Schools apologizes to daycare owner after quarantine mixup

BARTOW, (Fla.) – Polk County Public Schools is apologizing to a Bartow man after two schools sent children to his daycare who were supposed to be under quarantine.

“Why did they put them on a bus and expose more people? That’s my concern,” said Jim Harrison, owner of Bartow Wee-Care Learning Center.

Harrison said it’s been hard to keep his daycare open during the pandemic. Enrollment is just starting to return to normal after dropping significantly in the spring.

“It scares me to death when something like this happens that we’re going to go downhill again,” he said.

Last week, he tells 8 On Your Side, two kids – one from Spessard Holland Elementary School and another from Floral Avenue Elementary – boarded a bus to day care after school.

They were informed by their schools they had to quarantine for 14 days due to exposure to COVID-19, Harrison said.

Polk County Public Schools confirmed the health department notified both schools about cases on their campuses on Sept. 3.

“Please do not send your child to school on Sept. 4, 2020. Your child should self-quarantine for 14 days since the date of last contact. Again, the Florida Department of Health will be in touch with additional information,” read a letter from Spessard Holland Elementary School to affected students, according to a school board spokesperson.

Instead of sending them directly home, the schools sent them to daycare.

The daycare director isolated the children in the office and contacted parents. One of the parents said they had not been contacted by the school.

“Parents are upset. We’re upset that they put a student on the bus, actually two students who got on the bus, with letters saying they had been exposed and we were not contacted,” said Harrison. “Everybody on that bus, plus three of my workers…have become exposed so that concerns me.”

Harrison said he was told by school administrators they had followed protocol.

8 On Your Side brought his concerns to Polk County Public Schools leadership.

After consulting with the health department, a spokesperson admitted the kids should have not been allowed on the bus and should have been sent directly home.

“We will be issuing guidance to our staff members to make this clear,” wrote Rachel Pleasant, with Polk County Public Schools, in a statement. “We apologize that this happened, and we will make every effort to ensure it does not happen again in the future.

When asked by a school board member during a work session Tuesday, Polk County Public Schools was unable to provide information on how many teachers and students are under quarantine.

However, the superintendent said the county is erring on the side of caution.

“We are really conservative and we started out that way. When the Department of Health really threw the net when they had a case, they were really conservative to grab as many cases as they can,” said Jacqueline Byrd, superintendent.

There are nearly 80 confirmed cases of coronavirus at Polk County Public Schools.

