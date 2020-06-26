Polk Co. paramedic arrested for domestic violence battery

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Polk County Fire Rescue paramedic was arrested Friday following a domestic violence investigation.

According to an arrest affidavit, 23-year-old Daniel Murphy got into an argument with his girlfriend of seven months at their Lakeland home after she confronted Murphy about his alleged infidelity.

Deputies say Murphy left the home, but soon returned. When he returned, the victim was talking to her friend on the phone and told detectives Murphy lunged at her, grabbed her right arm, took her cell phone and threw it against the wall. Her friend called the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

By the time deputies arrived at the home, deputies say Murphy had left and also called PCSO saying he was the victim of an aggravated assault by his girlfriend that had happened several hours earlier.

When detectives finally came in contact with Murphy, they found him with two prescription drugs, multiple IV lines, needles, saline bags, and syringes.

Deputies say Murphy confessed to taking the items from work despite it being against Polk County Fire Rescue policy.

During an interview with the victim, a detective was told about a separate incident where she had passed out after drinking too much. The sheriff’s office said that when she woke up, she found an IV in her arm and what appeared to be blood being drawn out.

Deputies say the victim alleged that one of Murphy’s previous girlfriends had told her that Murphy often asked her if he could draw her blood.

When detectives asked Murphy about the allegation, he denied it but did say he has drawn people’s blood before for an “art project for a friend.”

“Any person in the position of public service must be held to a higher standard,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “Murphy’s actions casts a bad shadow on the good, hardworking men and women of Polk County Fire Rescue who serve and save lives of the people of Polk County.”

Murphy was charged with domestic violence battery, petit theft, and possession of prescription drug without prescription.

