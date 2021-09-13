Polk Co. man wins $5 million off scratch-off game

TAMPA (WFLA) – A Polk County man is $5 million richer after he hit the jackpot playing a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

Jose Serrano from Auburndale won the $5 million prize in the 200X THE CASH Scratch-Off game and chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $4,450,000, according to a news release.

He purchased his winning ticket from Shell of Vero Beach, located at 9520 20th Street in Vero Beach. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the $5 million-winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $20 game, 200X THE CASH, launched in September 2020 and features more than $446 million in cash prizes, including ten top prizes of $5 million! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.96.