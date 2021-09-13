Polk Co. man wins $5 million off scratch-off game

Polk County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FLORIDA LOTTERY COMMUNICATIONS

TAMPA (WFLA) – A Polk County man is $5 million richer after he hit the jackpot playing a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

Jose Serrano from Auburndale won the $5 million prize in the 200X THE CASH Scratch-Off game and chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $4,450,000, according to a news release.

He purchased his winning ticket from Shell of Vero Beach, located at 9520 20th Street in Vero Beach. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the $5 million-winning Scratch-Off ticket. 

The $20 game, 200X THE CASH, launched in September 2020 and features more than $446 million in cash prizes, including ten top prizes of $5 million! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.96.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss