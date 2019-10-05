Polk Co. man in critical condition after shooting self, shot by deputies

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – A Winter Haven man is in critical condition following a self-inflicted gunshot and being shot twice by Polk County deputies.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the man had been drinking when he shot himself in the chin after threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend.

Deputies say the man’s ex-girlfriend told deputies that she had gone to his home to retrieve her dog and belongings when he began yelling at her stating “You’re not going anywhere,” and locked the gate.

The woman called his brother for help, and according to deputies after the man spoke with his brother, he handed the phone back to the victim and shot himself.

When deputies arrived they found the man still conscious and holding a revolver.

Deputies say the man was given numerous commands by deputies to drop the gun and began to raise the gun up while cocking the gun back during the exchange.

A deputy proceeded to shoot the man twice in the arms forcing him to drop the gun.

The man is currently in critical condition at a local hospital. No one else was injured. Deputies say the “massive” injuries to the man are due to his self-inflicted gunshot.

The case is still under investigation. The sheriff’s office says should the man survive, he will face multiple felony charges.

The deputy who shot the man is currently on paid administrative leave as an investigation is underway.

