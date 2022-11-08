TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County is making sandbags available in preparation for Tropical Storm Nicole and its potential for more flooding in the county.

Sandbag distribution sites will be available throughout the county at Roadway Maintenance Units on Wednesday, Nov. 9 only. Locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sandbag site locations are as followed:

Mulberry – 900 NE 5 th St., Mulberry, 863-519-4734

– 900 NE 5 St., Mulberry, 863-519-4734 Lakeland – 8970 N. Campbell Road, Lakeland, 863-815-6701

– 8970 N. Campbell Road, Lakeland, 863-815-6701 Fort Meade – 1061 NE 9 th St., Fort Meade, 863-285-6588

– 1061 NE 9 St., Fort Meade, 863-285-6588 Frostproof – 350 County Road 630A, Frostproof, 863-635-7879

– 350 County Road 630A, Frostproof, 863-635-7879 Auburndale – 1701 Holt Road, Auburndale, 863-965-5524

– 1701 Holt Road, Auburndale, 863-965-5524 Dundee – 805 Dr. Martin Luther King St. SW, Dundee, 863-421-3367

– 805 Dr. Martin Luther King St. SW, Dundee, 863-421-3367 Poinciana Park – Corner of Lake Hatchineha Road and Marigold Ave.

There will be a limit of 10 sandbags for each household.

Polk County will be pulling staff off hurricane debris removal on Tuesday to start preparing for sandbag distribution.

Nicole strengthened into a tropical storm as of the 10 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center on Tuesday. The center warned flash and urban flooding will be possible across parts of the state.