TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County is making sandbags available in preparation for Tropical Storm Nicole and its potential for more flooding in the county.
Sandbag distribution sites will be available throughout the county at Roadway Maintenance Units on Wednesday, Nov. 9 only. Locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sandbag site locations are as followed:
- Mulberry – 900 NE 5th St., Mulberry, 863-519-4734
- Lakeland – 8970 N. Campbell Road, Lakeland, 863-815-6701
- Fort Meade – 1061 NE 9th St., Fort Meade, 863-285-6588
- Frostproof – 350 County Road 630A, Frostproof, 863-635-7879
- Auburndale – 1701 Holt Road, Auburndale, 863-965-5524
- Dundee – 805 Dr. Martin Luther King St. SW, Dundee, 863-421-3367
- Poinciana Park – Corner of Lake Hatchineha Road and Marigold Ave.
There will be a limit of 10 sandbags for each household.
Polk County will be pulling staff off hurricane debris removal on Tuesday to start preparing for sandbag distribution.
Nicole strengthened into a tropical storm as of the 10 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center on Tuesday. The center warned flash and urban flooding will be possible across parts of the state.