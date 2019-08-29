Polk Co. issues mosquito-borne illnesses advisory

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health in Polk County is now advising residents of in an increase in mosquito-borne disease activity in the county.

This alert comes after several chicken flocks in the county tested positive for West Nile virus. Currently, there are no reported cases of West Nile virus in humans in PolkCounty.

The Department of Health is reminding residents to stay vigilant and take precautions to limit mosquito exposure.

Residents are being told to remember to ‘Drain and Cover’

DRAIN standing water to stop mosquitoes from multiplying.

Drain water from garbage cans, house gutters, buckets, pool covers, coolers, toys, flower pots or any other containers where sprinkler or rainwater has collected.

Discard old tires, drums, bottles, cans, pots and pans, broken appliances and other items that aren’t being used.

Empty and clean birdbaths and pet’s water bowls at least once or twice a week.

Protect boats and vehicles from rain with tarps that don’t accumulate water.

Maintain swimming pools in good condition and appropriately chlorinated.

Empty plastic swimming pools when not in use.

COVER skin with clothing or repellent.

Clothing – Wear shoes, socks, and long pants and long-sleeves. This type of protection may be necessary for people who must work in areas where mosquitoes are present.

Repellent – Apply mosquito repellent to bare skin and clothing.

Always use repellents according to the label. Repellents with DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, and IR3535 are effective.

Use mosquito netting to protect children younger than 2 months old.

COVER doors and windows with screens to keep mosquitoes out of your house.

Repair broken screening on windows, doors, porches, and patios.

For more information on what repellent is right for you visit the EPA’s website.