Polk Co. hosts first walk-up only vaccine site as registrations wane

HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health in Polk County hosted its first walk-up only vaccine site in Haines City Tuesday as the county’s vaccination rate lags behind other counties.

State data shows 18% of people in Polk County are fully vaccinated and 29% have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“It’s a little concerning that Polk County is lagging behind other counties and Florida is lagging behind other states in getting people fully vaccinated,” said April Novotny, chief nurse executive and vice president at Lakeland Regional Health.

Novotny said Lakeland Regional Health has seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the last two weeks.

“We are definitely moving in the wrong direction,” said Novotny.

The health department opened a call center and registration web portal in mid-January.

Interest was high.

Since then, it has waned, which led the health department to reconfigure how it administers its vaccines.

“Vaccine[s] has just become more available across the county so we did see a decrease in calls and a decrease in registrations,” said Nicole Riley, health department in Polk County spokesperson.

Two thousand shots were available at Lake Eva Event Center in Haines City, a few hundred had administered by late morning.

“This is your opportunity to come and do it,” said Maria Mercedes Gonzalez, who had some hesitation about getting the vaccine in fear of potential side effects. “I was waiting for the results from other people. They had the Pfizer, they had the Johnson [& Johnson] and the Moderna. So I ask, ‘how do you feel? How was the shot? What was the reaction?’”

Robert Starcher, of Poinciana, feels any hesitancy has occurred because of politics.

“We should have all been all along from the beginning saying, ‘we need to do this to combat it,’ not worrying about who’s getting the vaccine made and who’s not,” he said.

With coronavirus cases on the rise, health officials urge people to focus on the facts.

“Look at the reputable science. I would not take everything you see online on some of our social media sites as gospel. There’s some pretty factually flawed information out there,” said Novotny.

The health department plans to hold another walk-up only vaccine event at Lake Eva Event Center in Haines City next Wednesday, April 28.

People can also call Lakeland Regional Health to set up an appointment in Lakeland at 863-904-1895 Monday through Friday.