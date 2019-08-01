Polk Co. Fire Hazmat team assessing construction accident in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – News Channel 8 has learned Polk County Fire Rescue has issued a Hazmat team to assess a construction accident in Lakeland.

According to Polk County Fire Rescue, a construction crew hit an underground barrel while digging at Peach Tree Street and Peoples Lane when crews became concerned about an odor that emerged after the incident.

There are no evacuations and PCFR has determined the discharge was not hazardous.

An environmental team will have to determine the impact on the land.