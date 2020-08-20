Polk Co. deputies unveil new headstone for family who had angel statue stolen from infant daughter’s grave

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office this week unveiled a new headstone for a three-and-a-half-month-old girl who had an angel statue stolen from gravesite earlier this year.

Lauren Carpenter’s daughter Aaliyah died from complications of cystic fibrosis in 2013. She wasn’t yet four months old.

“Me and my whole family know that we can talk to her and she’s always with us but it was just our safe place to go and just be with her. I’d go out there and just sit and talk to her,” Carpenter said.

The story touched the hearts of many in the Tampa Bay area including Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

With the help of the Polk Sheriff’s Charities, Inc, the charity unveiled a brand new headstone at baby Aaliyah’s grave this week at no cost to the family. It was a bittersweet moment for baby Aaliyah’s family.

The sheriff’s office and Lakeland police are still hopeful that the original statue will be found.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Lakeland Police at (863) 834-8993 or email david.bell@lakelandgov.net. To remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-226 TIPS (8477), visiting www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com or downloading the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet.