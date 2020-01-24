Polk Co. deputies searching for daycare theft suspect

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A search is underway for a woman and her little accomplice following the theft of multiple items at a Polk County daycare.

Deputies say on Monday Bobbie’s Busy Bee Daycare, located at 4105 Glenn Road in Lakeland, was closed for the observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

On Tuesday, however, the owner of the daycare noticed a couple of items were missing, which included an Amazon Fire 7 tablet.

Security video shows an unknown woman enter the business at 9 a.m. She can be seen looking around before exiting. But then she returns, this time a child follows behind her.

In another security footage clip, deputies say they saw the woman take items and stuff them under her clothing. She can also be seen changing the child’s diaper before leaving.

No forced-entry damage was found, so deputies are unsure how the woman gained entry.

If you recognize this woman or have any information on the situation, please call Detective Colletti at 863-577-1600, or if you wish to remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477

