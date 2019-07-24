Polk Co. deputies need help identifying ‘Super Swindler’

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County deputies are hoping you can recognize a “super swindler” that ended up stealing cash from a local Walgreens.

According to deputies, a man walked into the Walgreens store located on Highway 98 North in Lakeland, Florida. He walked in with $55 and left with $104 and a bottle of water.

In the video, you can see the suspect arrived in a light-colored SUV. He goes into the store, walks around for a bit and grabs a bottle of water. He then approaches the cashier.

As he goes to “pay” for the water, he intentionally confuses the cashier and steals cash.

Deputies say after they reviewed the security video, it was obvious that he has done this before. They later found out that a nearby Race Trac store has had this happen to them as well.

If you recognize the “super swindler” or know any information, please contact Detective Bolin at 863-577-1600. Or if you’d like to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward leading to an arrest, contact the Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477.