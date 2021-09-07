LIVE: Polk Co. Commission discusses ‘Right to Try’ letter to DeSantis asking for more access to ivermectin

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Board of County Commissioners is meeting Tuesday for a regular session, including a section set for discussion of a letter drafted by a member to request Gov. Ron DeSantis make ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine more available to treat COVID-19 patients.

On the BOCC agenda for the Sept. 7 meeting, the letter will be brought up by the Commissioner for District 5, Neil Combee, and describes the item as “Letter to the Governor – ‘Right To Try’.” Comments from Combee will follow.

Public comments were opened for residents to express support or concern for the use of the two medications, among other alternatives.

The letter was drafted last week, asking the governor to make what a commissioner called “possible” life-saving pharmaceuticals available to residents to fight off the virus.

In order to have the letter sent to DeSantis, the Polk County Commissioners will have to vote unanimously to send it to him. Both hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin have not been approved for use to treat COVID-19, and neither drug has yet been scientifically proven to effectively treat the virus.

DeSantis will also be in Polk County on Tuesday morning for a 10 a.m. news conference at the Lakeland Police Department. While the topic is unknown, it follows a tragic loss of life in Lakeland over the weekend, where four members of a family died in a shooting by an ex-Marine sharp shooter.