Polk Co. board begins mail-in ballot canvassing, rejects .36% of ballots

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Mail-in ballot canvassing began early in Polk County as voters turn in tens of thousands more mail-in ballots than previous years.

“There has been a lot more in terms of vote-by-mail ballots and then we have two page ballots, so we just have more paper to process for each ballot,” said Lori Edwards, Polk County Supervisor of Elections.

Two hundred thousand votes have already been cast in Polk County in 2020, compared to 137,000 at this point in 2016.

More than 116,000 of those votes came through mail-in voting.

The three-person Polk Canvass Board, consisting of Edwards, Polk County Judge Robert Fegers and Polk County Commissioner Rick Wilson, began meeting Tuesday.

As of Thursday, the board accepted 116,961 ballots and rejected 423 ballots, which means it rejected less than half a percentage point of ballots it received, according to Edwards.

Ballots without a signature get a rejection stamp.

On Thursday, there were five ballots that lacked a signature.

Ballots can also be rejected if the signature on the envelope doesn’t match the ones the county has on file.

“The minute we identify that they might be a problem, that the signature might not match or if the ballot is not signed, we immediately reach out to the voter and let them know how they can fix that,” said Edwards.

“To me it looks like they wrote their first initial and then their last name, not their first full name. They didn’t write it the same,” said Judge Fegers as he scrutinized a signature.

That ballot was counted.

According to Edwards, 250 ballots have been “cured,” which means voters fixed the problem and their ballot was counted.

If you still have a mail-in ballot, you should not put it in the mail.

“Our postal workers do an excellent job but we can’t expect miracles. It’s getting too close to an election. Your vote is too important. If you still have your mail ballot, go to a drop box at any early voting site or else bring it in to an elections office,” said Edwards.

To check to see if your ballot has been received and/or counted, visit the Polk County elections website.