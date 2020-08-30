Polk City man’s car shot while driving on I-4, FHP says

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Polk City man’s car was reportedly shot at while he was driving on Interstate 4 on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to FHP, troopers responded to the shooting that occurred along I-4, near the 36 milepost westbound, around 1:15 p.m.

A man reported the incident when he arrived to his home later in the day.

The man said he was driving on I-4 and saw a newer model, red Ford Mustang driving recklessly, speeding and passing other vehicles.

The victim heard a “thump,” according to FHP, along the driver’s side of his vehicle.

The driver of the Mustang reportedly continued west on I-4.

The victim continued to his home, believing something had been thrown at his vehicle. FHP confirms a pistol round was recovered.

(Florida Highway Patrol)

The victim reported a possible partial Florida tag number of “LEI” or “LE1.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact FHP by calling 813-558-1800 or Crime Stoppers.

