Polk City man’s car shot while driving on I-4, FHP says

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Polk City man’s car was reportedly shot at while he was driving on Interstate 4 on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
According to FHP, troopers responded to the shooting that occurred along I-4, near the 36 milepost westbound, around 1:15 p.m.
A man reported the incident when he arrived to his home later in the day.
The man said he was driving on I-4 and saw a newer model, red Ford Mustang driving recklessly, speeding and passing other vehicles.
The victim heard a “thump,” according to FHP, along the driver’s side of his vehicle.
The driver of the Mustang reportedly continued west on I-4.
The victim continued to his home, believing something had been thrown at his vehicle. FHP confirms a pistol round was recovered.
The victim reported a possible partial Florida tag number of “LEI” or “LE1.”
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact FHP by calling 813-558-1800 or Crime Stoppers.
