POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An 18-year-old man has been arrested after an East Lake teen was shot on Saturday night.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Vincent Smith, 18, of Polk City was arrested on Monday for attempted murder after he allegedly shot a 17-year-old.

The shooting occurred around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday when Smith, the victim, and others were hanging out near Surveyors Lake in unincorporated Bartow.

According to officials, the victim noticed a red laser pointed toward him and told his two friends that they needed to leave because he believed someone may have a gun.

When Smith approached the victim, the two began arguing about the laser light. Smith then punched the victim in the face, removed a handgun from his waistband, and pointed it at the teen.

Police stated that the teen and his two friends immediately ran to their cars and drove away from the area. However, as they were driving away, Smith fired several rounds at the vehicle, striking the 17-year-old in the back.

After the victim told his friends he was shot, they drove him to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries. According to officials, the teen is expected to make a full recovery.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office stated that 28 shell casings were recovered from the scene.

“The victims in this shooting tried to leave when the argument became heated, but Smith let his anger turn violent,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. “Now a teenager has been shot, and Smith faces a lengthy prison sentence.”

Smith was arrested at his home in Auburndale and taken into custody. According to police, he’s being held at the Polk County Jail and has been charged with the following: