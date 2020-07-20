LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in Lakeland on Sunday night.
The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Moneroe Avenue around 9 p.m. Sunday.
Police said detectives are working to gather information from witnesses in the area.
Those with information are being asked to call detectives at 863.834.6966.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
LATEST STORIES:
- Major wreck shuts down NB I-275 in Hillsborough County
- Federal judge’s son killed, husband critical after being shot at home
- Police: Woman killed in Lakeland shooting
- Leigh’s runcast: High heat and humidity make workouts even harder
- STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Above average heat continues