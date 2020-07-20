Police: Woman killed in Lakeland shooting

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in Lakeland on Sunday night.

The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Moneroe Avenue around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Police said detectives are working to gather information from witnesses in the area.

Those with information are being asked to call detectives at 863.834.6966.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

LATEST STORIES: