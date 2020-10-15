LIVE NOW /
Police to hold press conference on double homicide in Winter Haven

Polk County
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – The Winter Haven Police Department will be holding a press conference to give an update on a double homicide that happened in the city. 

Winter Haven Police Chief Charlie Bird plans to speak at 3:30 p.m., the department said in a release. 

Details on the case haven’t been released, but police say two people were killed. 

This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.

