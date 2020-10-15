Police to hold press conference on double homicide in Winter Haven

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – The Winter Haven Police Department will be holding a press conference to give an update on a double homicide that happened in the city.
Winter Haven Police Chief Charlie Bird plans to speak at 3:30 p.m., the department said in a release.
Details on the case haven’t been released, but police say two people were killed.
This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.
MORE TOP STORIES
- ‘Stop voting for celebrities’: Rock star Tommy Lee says he’ll leave US if Trump wins
- C-SPAN suspends Steve Scully after he admits to lying about Twitter hack
- Several Palm Harbor residents say COVID-19 caused mail delays, USPS claims that’s not true
- Tampa Bay area took $400 million economic hit due to no sports, reports says
- Neighbors evacuated after reports of home explosion in Venice